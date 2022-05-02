ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yung Miami Steps Out In An All-Black Look That We Love

By Sharde Gillam
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Yung Miami took to Instagram over the weekend to serve an all-black LEWK that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social platform, the “Act Up” rapper posed in a black leather mini dress that featured a zipper closure that she left partly open. The sleeves and collar featured silver detailing which she matched perfectly with her silver knee-high boots. She paired the look with a blinged out necklace and looked super cool in her dark sunglasses.  As for her hair, she traded in her signature long locs for a short, blunt bob, wearing the style bone straight and parted down the middle. The beauty shared the look on her Instagram page for her 5.3 million Instagram followers, captioning the look, “ I’m Dat B!+ch!”

Check out the rapper’s effortless slay below.

A post shared by Caresha .. (@yungmiami305)

“ in FIRST PLACE! ,” one of Yung Miami’s followers commented on the look while another wrote, “Oh you ate that up Resh!!!,” while others couldn’t help but to leave an array of heart eye and fire flame emojis underneath the stunning pic.

Yung Miami is definitely one of our favorite fashion girls! What do you think of the look?

Yung Miami Is ‘Ready For More’ In The Fashion World

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Yung Miami Brings In The New Year With Diddy In A Curve-Hugging Gold Gown

Comments / 0

The Morning Hustle

