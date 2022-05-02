ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexa Can Help You Win Dream Getaway #61

By Pete Hanson
 3 days ago
If you've got an Echo device, Alexa can help you win your very own Dream Getaway. Here's how to get her to help on Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device. Alexa,...

Is Your Computer doing THIS? Computer Katie in St. Cloud To The Rescue

Every other Wednesday on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON, I have a segment called "Computer Savvy", where we provide you expert advice regarding computer problems and issues. Local business owner Katie Hultquist lives, breathes, and works on computers all day long at Computer Dynamics in St. Cloud, and she joins us every other week, with easy to understand explanations of how to get through the ups and downs of upgrades, viruses, and other issues that you might be having with your computers, cell phones, internet and more. We would love to hear from you and find out what computer issues you are experiencing so that we can help other people throughout central Minnesota understand their computers a little bit better. You can contact Katie with your questions and we'll answer them here. Here are some of the issues Computer Katie has helped solve recently. You can LISTEN to my interview with Katie by clicking on the player below.
