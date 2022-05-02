ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Spain: 2021 spyware attack targeted prime minister’s phone

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Spanish officials says the cellphones of the prime minister and the defense minister were infected last year with Pegasus spyware...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Catalan: Spain spy chief admits legally hacking some phones

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A leading Catalan separatist politician says that Spain’s top intelligence official has acknowledged that her agency hacked into the cellphones of some politicians but insists it had proper judicial authorization. The digital rights group Citizen Lab says over 60 politicians, activists and others in Spain were reported to be targeted by the controversial Pegasus spyware. Catalan lawmaker Gabriel Rufián spoke Thursday after he participated in a closed-door meeting with the director of Spain’s National Intelligence Center along with a few other lawmakers. He says the spy chief said some politicians were legitimate hacking targets but her agency did not hack all those listed by Citizen Lab. The comments raise more questions about who else was spying on separatists in Spain.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Sánchez
Person
Margarita Robles
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spyware#Madrid#Cellphones#Pegasus#Associated Press Madrid#Ap#Spanish#Defense#National Court
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy