MLB

No surprise that season’s 1st no-hitter required team effort

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was only a matter of time before baseball’s next no-hitter. The way it unfolded was somewhat appropriate. The...

keyt.com

KEYT

Playoff physicality creeps into crease to impact goaltenders

The physicality of the NHL playoffs is creeping into the crease. Goaltenders typically move without concern of being hit. But there’s already been a huge goal disallowed for the New York Rangers due to interference. Carolina lost a starting goaltender after taking an early shot to the head. And a Hurricanes rookie netminder confronted an opposing star forward over unwanted contact. Players generally aren’t allowed to make contact with a goaltender. Friday’s games include the Hurricanes seeking a 3-0 series lead on the Boston Bruins. The Toronto-Tampa Bay, Minnesota-St. Louis and Edmonton-Los Angeles series all are at 1-1 entering Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

LEADING OFF: Mets-Phils again, Hinch vs Houston, Ohtani a go

The Mets and Phillies renew hostilities in Philadelphia only four days after their previous matchup at Citi Field, which got a little testy at the end. One inning after Philadelphia reliever Cristopher Sánchez hit Francisco Lindor in the thigh with a 93 mph pitch Sunday night, New York right-hander Yoan López threw inside to Kyle Schwarber. Both benches were warned, and Schwarber eventually grounded out. López then plunked Alec Bohm with a 1-2 changeup, but was not ejected. Also, Houston opens a four-game series at home against former manager A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers. And two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitches for the Angels at Fenway Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KEYT

Ohtani’s Fenway debut a success with 11 Ks, RBI in 8-0 rout

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani struck out 11 over seven shutout innings, had two hits and drove in a run in the Los Angeles Angels’ 8-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. The sport’s biggest two-way star since Babe Ruth made his pitching debut at Fenway and induced 29 swings and misses from Boston batters. That’s a career high for Ohtani and the most for any pitcher this year. He threw 81 of his 99 pitches for strikes, also a career high. Jared Walsh had four RBIs, including a two-run homer in the seventh to break a scoreless tie. The Angels turned a two-run game into a 7-0 blowout in the eighth.
BOSTON, MA
KEYT

Abundance of goals on opening night of Stanley Cup playoffs

So much for the notion that goals are hard to come by in the playoffs. The NHL is in for another wildly unpredictable postseason if the opening night of the chase for the Stanley Cup is an indication of what’s to come. It’s a small sample size. But Game 1 losers were outscored 18-4 on Monday night, with three teams losing by four or more goals while the Kings and Oilers combined to score seven times in the only opener decided by a single goal. Even reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy posted ugly numbers after going 16-7 with a 1.90 goals against average and .937 save percentage in helping Tampa Bay win the second of back-to-back Stanley Cup titles a year ago.
NHL

