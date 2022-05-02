Flood Watch issued for Boone County Higher Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 10:09:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 530 PM CDT. Target Area: Jasper The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. .Heavy rainfall received yesterday and early today combined with additional rainfall expected through today will lead to considerable river rises. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River near Waco. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, roads on the east side of Maple Bridge flood. Flood waters impact low areas near Galesburg upstream from the Waco forecast point. Blackberry Creek floods due to backwater effects from the Spring River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 22.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JASPER COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO