What could have been is a dangerous mindset in football. If you ponder too long you can lose sight of what matters: what could be. With Manchester United, Juan Mata, a truly special footballer, spent the rest of his prime in a footballing institution that has continually failed to settle on a vision for, let alone realize, what could be. What’s resulted is a cacophony of philosophies and talents, never quite molded into a final form despite multiple attempts. He played under ever post-Fergie manager, through multiple “rebuild” projects, and yet throughout all of that, Juan Mata was exceedingly lovely to watch, and persisted to provide us with some truly charming moments of football.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO