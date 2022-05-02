ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 'meh' spring continues in WNY

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - For snowbirds who have made their way back to Western New York for springtime weather, it's been a mixed bag full of disappointment.

While the past weekend saw some warmer temperatures and sunshine, the wet weather moved in midday Sunday and it appears the week ahead will continue to be a mixed bag.

The second half of April turned out to be chilly in the Buffalo area, with temperatures, on average of 3-4 degrees below normal since April 15 according to Accuweather meteorologists.

Fortunately for those yearning for some late-spring warmth, near- to above-normal temperatures are on the way for early May. This warmup, however, will come at the cost of some wet weather.

"An active weather pattern and lot of fluctuation in the position of the jet stream is expected across the East in the coming week, allowing for a new storm to push through every few days," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.

Looking ahead, after a wet week ahead, forecasters say the weekend, as things stand now, looks very seasonable with relatively dry conditions.

