ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Germany denounces Lavrov's comments on Hitler and Zelenskiy as 'absurd'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mf3CF_0fQJU8sw00

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's comments to Italian television in which he suggested Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins are "absurd" propaganda, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

During an interview with Rete 4 channel on Sunday, Lavrov was asked how Russia could say it needed to "denazify" Ukraine, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was Jewish.

"I think that Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it means nothing," Lavrov said via an interpreter, in comments that drew a sharp protest from Israel. L5N2WU1A3

The German government's anti-Semitism commissioner also decried the Russian foreign minister's remarks.

In comments to the Funke group of newspapers, Felix Klein said Lavrov's remarks "mock the victims of National Socialism in an unacceptable manner and shamelessly confront not only Jews but the entire international public with open anti-Semitism.

"Lavrov is cynically twisting victims and perpetrators of past and present."

Reporting by Rachel More Editing by Paul Carrel, William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

The Commissar1918
3d ago

all Russians do NOT support the war. the younger generation are absolutely against it AND Putin. at the risk of getting 15 years in prison, they still protest. think about what you say ,BEFORE saying it

Reply
7
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Person
Felix Klein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Russian#Italian#Jewish#Rete 4 Channel#Ukrainian#Jews
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin's 'secret' girlfriend has not been sanctioned yet, this is why

Alina Kabaeva has been rumoured to be Vladimir Putin’s girlfriend since 2008, shortly after he divorced his wife. Despite being rumoured to be close to the Russian President, Kabaeva still hasn’t been sanctioned. But why?. There is no proof of their relationship. Despite the rumours that Alina Kabaeva...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

422K+
Followers
323K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy