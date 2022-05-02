ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Lillian, MN

Update on Lake Lillian Shooting Death

By marshall
kdmanews.com
 3 days ago

The name of the person who died in the shooting incident near...

kdmanews.com

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inmate Found Dead Inside Anoka County Jail Identified As Riley Domeier, 20

Originally published May 1. Updated with victim’s identity, and current status of the investigation. ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The cause of death of an Andover man who died inside his Anoka County Jail cell last week is still unclear, according to the county sheriff’s office. The victim, identified Wednesday by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as 20-year-old Riley J. Domeier, was found unresponsive in his cell just after 1 a.m. last Thursday. Staff attempted lifesaving measures, but he was eventually declared dead at the scene. “This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” Sheriff James Stuart said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.” The medical examiner’s office “did not find any signs of trauma to Domeier,” and they’re awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which could take several weeks.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Husband Shot Wife In Wadena Murder-Suicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young married couple in rural Wadena is dead following a murder-suicide, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Ariel and Isaac Malone, both 25, were found dead at a residence in Compton Township in late April. Officials at the time said it was an isolated incident with no known threat to the public. Further investigation determined that Isaac Malone fatally shot his wife before he killed himself. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation. — Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS Minnesota

Mother Charged With Manslaughter After Allegedly Drinking, Getting High And Falling Asleep On Infant Daughter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A northern Minnesota mother is facing manslaughter charges after allegedly getting drunk, smoking meth, and taking a sedative before falling asleep on her 5-month-old child, killing her. Sarah Declusin, 28, of Embarrass, is charged via summons in Kanabec County with second-degree manslaughter and child endangerment in connection with the January death of her daughter at a home in Mora, court documents show. If convicted of both charges, Declusin faces up to 15 years in prison. (credit: Kanabec County) According to a criminal complaint, the child’s father came home in the morning hours of Jan. 22 to find Declusion sleeping on...
MORA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Olivia hog farmer sentenced to jail time for recording shower women

An Olivia hog farmer has been sentenced to jail time for recording women in the shower of his barn without their knowledge. Nicolas Steffel, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to six counts of interference with privacy in Renville County District Court. Steffel was sentenced to 45 days in jail. District Court...
OLIVIA, MN
Racine County Eye

I-94 High-Speed Chase Leads to Charges for Minnesota Man

A Minnesota man who claimed he was just trying to get home is facing close to 50 years in prison after police say he led them on a high-speed chase on I-94. Leonardo Garcia was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of attempting to flee an officer and three felony counts of second degree of recklessly endangering safety. If convicted, he faces up to 43-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $85,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WJTV 12

Man arrested after Brookhaven 6-year-old injured in shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
CBS Minnesota

Man Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) — A central Minnesota man was injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old man from the city of Rice lost control of his bike as he navigated a “tight curve.” It happened on Great River Road near 130th Avenue in Swan River Township. The man was thrown off the motorcycle. He was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. The sheriff’s office said the man was not wearing a helmet.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Trooper, Sheriff’s Deputy Who Fatally Shot Charles Bangs Identified

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the two members of law enforcement who fatally shot Charles Bangs last month in Morrison County. Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Megan Boser and Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Deputy Dale Haberer fired their service handguns in the deadly encounter on April 28, which took place near the town of Bowlus, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Bangs, 59, was killed. A 51-year-old man with Bangs was also shot but survived. Both men are from Fergus Falls. The BCA says the West Central Drug Task Force, of which Deputy Haberer is a member, were searching...
MORRISON COUNTY, MN

