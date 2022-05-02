ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where can you get the morning after pill?

IF you've had unprotected sex or your usual form of contraception has failed, you might be concerned about becoming pregnant.

But you need not panic, as the morning after pill is widely available in the UK.

Where can you get the morning after pill for free?

The NHS provides free morning after pills - you can pick them up in the following places:

  • Contraception clinics
  • Most sexual health/GUM clinics
  • Most GP surgeries
  • Most NHS walk-in centres and minor injuries units
  • Some hospital A&Es
  • Brook centres
  • Some pharmacies - search for your closest one here

You will still need to see a doctor or nurse to get the pill, so you may have a fairly long wait in walk-in centres and clinics.

Boots and Superdrug also stock various brands of morning after pills.

They are not free however, and start from £10 before going up in cost.

You can get the emergency contraceptive pill in advance of having unprotected sex if:

  • you're worried about your contraceptive method failing
  • you're going on holiday
  • you can't get hold of emergency contraception easily

How long do I have to take the morning after pill?

There are two different types of morning after pills - Levonelle and EllaOne.

Levonelle can be taken up to three days after having unprotected sex, but it's most effective if taken within 12 hours.

EllaOne can be taken within five days of having unprotected sex, but it's more effective the earlier you take it.

Experts have warned that taking the morning after pill can increase a woman's risk of ectopic pregnancies.

Because of the side effects, it's intended for emergency use only - and should not be taken on a regular basis.

If you're sick (vomit) within two hours of taking Levonelle or three hours of taking ellaOne, go to your GP, pharmacist or genitourinary medicine (GUM) clinic, as you'll need to take another dose or have an IUD fitted.

Other than the pill, the IUD can also be fitted up to five days after unprotected sex, or up to five days after the earliest time you could have ovulated, for it to be effective.

The IUD is more effective than the contraceptive pill at preventing pregnancy – less than one per cent of women who use the IUD get pregnant.

