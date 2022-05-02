Check Out A Real Goat Farm Airbnb Near Mark Twain Lake

It feels like forever since the weather has been consistently nice enough to enjoy a day outside. Sure, there's been a day or two here and there since Spring officially began a month or so back, but it feels like more times than not, on days with warm temperatures it's raining, and once the rain passes through, the temperature drops 20 degrees and it's a little too chilly to spend a prolonged amount of time outside. The good news is, those days will soon be in the rearview and we'll have consistently warm temperatures that will make us want to be outdoors enjoying the beautiful landscapes the state of Indiana has to offer. To encourage that outdoor activity the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering us the opportunity to enjoy our many state parks free of charge for one day only.

INDIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO