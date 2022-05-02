MSHP: Speed a factor in crash that killed 2 teens
FRANKLIN COUNTY —Two Missouri teens died in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Sunday in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1991 Ford Ranger...stjosephpost.com
FRANKLIN COUNTY —Two Missouri teens died in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Sunday in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1991 Ford Ranger...stjosephpost.com
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 1