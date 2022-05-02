ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Ahead of the Headlines: Full agenda as planning commission meets Thursday; prayer breakfast that morning. Shorter, Berry graduations. Plus: Arts fest returns to downtown Rome Saturday.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRome Floyd County Planning Commission, 2:30 p.m. Sam King Room, City Hall. The agenda:. A22-05-01 Annexation request for 112 Fieldwood Rd., Rome, GA. Floyd County Tax Parcel K13Y346. Zoned Suburban Residential with no requested change in zoning. Rhonda S. Wallace. SUP22-05-01 Special Use Permit request for 0 Ave A,...

