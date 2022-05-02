Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: 6 area high school teams play this week in next round of baseball playoffs. Rome Braves close series with 7-6 loss to Greensboro; off today. Atlanta Braves fall 7-3 to Rangers; at Mets next.
Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-9 p.m. self-serve, dining room, drive-through until 10 p.m., curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. BASEBALL. This slideshow requires JavaScript. Photos by Mills...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0