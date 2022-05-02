Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: 6 area high school teams play this week in next round of baseball playoffs. Rome Braves close series with 7-6 loss to Greensboro; off today. Atlanta Braves fall 7-3 to Rangers; at Mets next.

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for in-state running back Justice Haynes. Haynes is ranked as a four-star recruit and is the third-ranked recruit in Georgia. He is the third-ranked running back prospect in the class of 2023 and is the No. 45 recruit in the country. He is not far from being ranked as a five-star prospect.

ROSWELL, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO