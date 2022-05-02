ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Business: Original Pick O’ Deli site on Dean Avenue sold.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn context: It has been a busy start to real estate on Dean Avenue in Rome. Last month, Wayne Robinson purchased Dean Street Plaza for nearly $1.48 million and now the original Pick O’ Deli site has been sold to someone else. Look for more news down the street in coming...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 6

Related
The Times

5 spots for lakeside dining in Hall County

Longer days and warmer weather don’t just mean boating at Lake Lanier — they also means taking advantage of the various lakeside dining establishments available in Hall County. After closing for the winter, Skogies is reopened for business, although its operations won’t expand to seven days a week...
HALL COUNTY, GA
ServingLooksATL

Dinner with a Side of History: Busy Bee Cafe' in Atlanta, Georgia

I enjoyed pickup from The Busy Bee Cafe' also known as "The south on a plate". The Busy Bee Cafe' is the only business from the era of Segregation that started and still stands on Hunter Street (now known as Martin Luther King Drive). The Busy Bee Cafe' started in 1947 during a time when Jim Crow laws adamantly enforced segregation between races. With limited socio-economic opportunities for African Americans during this time, Black entrepreneurs invested in the area and created thriving businesses that grew and created promise for the community! Over 70 years later, The Busy Bee Cafe' has transformed into a local favorite and an Atlanta staple for tourists across the country! The Busy Bee Cafe's commitment to tradition and desire to invest in their community is the reason why they are still thriving long after the days of the Jim Crow era. Thank you Melvin for such a wonderful experience, rich history, and delicious meals. Keep reading to find out what I tried at The Busy Bee Cafe'. My main courses were fried shrimp, catfish fillets, and fried chicken. The sides I choose were broccoli cheese casserole, collard greens, mac and cheese, cabbage, cornbread muffin, and a yeast roll. My dessert of choice was a peach cobbler. I sipped on strawberry lemonade and Arnold palmer The Busy Bee Cafe' is available for takeout or you can have it delivered right to your door right now via Toast Tab. They also have some pretty awesome merch to show your support like hats, masks, and tees Follow @servinglooksatl for more places to go and things to do in the city! Would you try the catfish or the chicken?
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Rome, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Rome, GA
Lifestyle
City
Rome, GA
Rome, GA
Food & Drinks
AL.com

Take a look inside Hallmark Farms, gorgeous site of 2022 Decorators’ ShowHouse in Alabama

In a way, it’s like visiting Graceland. Hallmark Farms, a stately property in Alabama, is a gorgeous time capsule of a place, harking back to its origins in the 1970s. Elvis Presley didn’t live here, but Ted Hallmark and his family did, and their 565-acre residence -- with its palatial house, picturesque barn, spacious pole barn, tennis court, helicopter pad and several lakes -- has been an eye-catching landmark in North Jefferson County for more than four decades.
WARRIOR, AL
Henry County Daily Herald

Clayton County's new water park to open May 28

JONESBORO — Clayton County’s newly renovated Spivey Splash Water Park, formerly known as The Beach, is set to open just in time for summer. County officials are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening on May 28 to kick off the summer season. “The Spivey Splash Water Park...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Berry
Person
Wayne Robinson
Person
James Dean
Person
Jimmy Turner
Gené Hunter

Food and drink events happening in Atlanta this week

(ATLANTA, Ga.) More food and drink events are making their way to the city this month. Here are some events happening in and around Atlanta this week:. Enjoy a “May the Fourth Be With You” celebration at Hampton + Hudson with trivia and a themed menu including a Frozen Stormtrooper drink. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Star Wars costumes to win prizes.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deli#Dean Street#Fresh Food#Frozen Foods#Convenience Store#Food Drink#Dean Avenue#Hardy Realty#Japanese#Fuddruckers
The Georgia Sun

Kingfisher in downtown Rome hosts comedy night

ROME — Hosted by Rob West, Comedy Night at Kingfisher in downtown Rome will be full of laughs Friday, May 13th, while Rome comedians Darris Linginfelter and Bryan Mullins, and Atlanta comedians Alec Scheller, Zach Wright, and Liz Derr fill the space with funny stories and stand up performances.
ROME, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy