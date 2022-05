(WSET) — 2022 is off to an active start in the spring fire season. Many Central Virginia residents have been impacted by wildfires, including Clarence Trent, of Campbell County, who lost his home of 59-years this past April after a fire sparked up in his backyard. According to Trent, it all happened quickly -- he laid down to go to sleep and woke up to a fireman in his house telling him to get out.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO