Live & Let Fly to See Paul McCartney at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey This June

If any active band is fit to take a 50-year trip back in time, it's the Black Crowes. After all, the Atlanta-formed group's debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, was shaped as much by the rock, glam and R&B of 1972 as it was by anything surrounding the band in 1990. And it wore it well, as one of the songs on the Crowes' 1972 EP says; brothers Chris and Rich Robinson and their bandmates pasted those influences on their musical sleeves, unapologetically and with gusto, and fused them with enough of their attitude to make it sound timeless rather than retro.

