Wilco will release their 12th album next month. The double Cruel Country arrives on May 27. A press release describes the album as a "loose conceptual narrative on the history of the United States." "It’s all mixed up and mixed in, the way my personal feelings about America are often woven with all of our deep collective myths," frontman Jeff Tweedy said in a statement. "Simply put, people come and problems emerge. Worlds collide. It’s beautiful. And cruel.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO