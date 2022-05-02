ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Police: Speed a factor in fatal Kansas crash

 3 days ago

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 10p.m. Saturday in Sedgwick County. A GMC Sierra...

