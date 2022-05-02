ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Police: Speed a factor in fatal Kansas crash

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 10p.m. Saturday in Sedgwick County. A GMC Sierra...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Identity of suspected drowning victim at Kansas lake released

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identity of a suspected drowning victim at Milford Lake. Jesse Paul Sockness of Lawrence went missing in the water on April 30 according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. They say Sockness and his girlfriend were floating in a makeshift vessel made […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Crash happens in south Wichita after police chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crash happened in south Wichita Tuesday night after the Wichita Police Department (WPD) called off a chase. The crash happened at the intersection of S Broadway Ave and E Mt. Vernon St around 6:50 p.m. The WPD cannot confirm if the car they were in pursuit of was one […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Accidents
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSN News

WFD assists with search after police chase ends with truck in pond

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A police chase on Tuesday morning ended with a stolen pickup truck at the bottom of a lake in Sedgwick County, according to a press release by Sumner County officials. Police say on Tuesday morning, around 1:37 a.m., Sumner County officials were involved in a pursuit that started after a vehicle […]
WICHITA, KS
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Gmc Sierra
Wichita Eagle

Woman who squatted in vacant home where Wichita cops were shot gets probation

A woman caught squatting in a vacant house where Wichita police officers were inadvertently injured by a sawed-off shotgun tucked in the side pocket of a living room recliner has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to counts of burglary and misdemeanor theft. Sedgwick County District...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KSN News

Police ID body in west Wichita, seek car and driver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a man whose body was found in west Wichita early Sunday. Officers got the report of a man down in the 7900 block of West Cottontail just after 2 a.m. They responded and found the body of 49-year-old Kurt Krueger. There is […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

After unauthorized residents found in Topeka home, warrant reveals slew of drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a search warrant was conducted when unauthorized residents were found in a Topeka home, one man was arrested for possession of a slew of drugs. Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2, the Topeka Police Department says its Community Policing Unit searched 1110 SW Washburn after a warrant was granted and Christen Hollis, 42, of Topeka was arrested.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy