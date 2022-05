COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Polaris Fashion Place has just added two new locally-owned businesses to the shopping center, IrieJam Island Grill and The Candy Spot. “Polaris Fashion Place is always looking to offer new options and experiences to keep the guest visit fresh and exciting,” Tamra Bower, General Manager, Polaris Fashion Place said. “We are excited to introduce these two new locally-owned selections to our shoppers and believe they will be great additions to the property.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO