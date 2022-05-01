May 1 — Sen. Menendez, Sec. Mayorkas, Jonathan Martin & Alex Burns

The leak of a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito indicates that the U.S. Supreme Court is planning to overturn its 1973 decision Roe v. Wade. Many Americans are now worried that the 98-page document signals that millions of women are about to be sent back to a much darker time — denied access to legal abortions and compelled to risk their health, even their lives, in efforts to terminate pregnancies on their own, or carry them to term despite potentially dangerous consequences.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO