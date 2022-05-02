ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Rock Out with Motley Crue & Def Leppard

By Townsquare Media
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The hottest tour of the summer is here, and we're giving you a chance to Rock Out with Motley Crue and Def Leppard, powered by Better Noise Music. Kickstart your heart (and your radio), because you could win tickets to see legendary rockers Motley Crue and Def Leppard...

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
101.9 KING FM

Fans React to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Today (May 4), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced all of the class of 2022 inductees, ranging from the list of performers (all of whom were among a list of nominees unveiled last year) as well as additional artists who are receiving specific awards as means of enshrinement. With the news of this year's class came reactions from music fans of all sorts.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Miami Gardens, FL
101.9 KING FM

New Analog Disc Music Medium Combining CD + Vinyl Is Coming Soon

This week, music producer T Bone Burnett (Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Counting Crows, O Brother, Where Are Thou?) announced a new analog disc medium for music he's developed called "Ionic Originals." And he promised the technology transcends the sound quality of CDs and vinyl. Not to mention digital streaming...
MUSIC
101.9 KING FM

CCR ‘Travelin’ Band’ Documentary Boasts Previously Unseen Footage

A new documentary will chronicle the rise of Creedence Clearwater Revival, structured around their triumphant 1970 performance at London's famed Royal Albert Hall. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall marks the first time full concert footage of the band’s original lineup has ever been released. But the movie is more than a concert film. According to a press release, Travelin’ Band will take viewers on “a journey from the band's humble, yet formative years in El Cerrito, CA, to their meteoric rise in 1969, from headlining Woodstock to selling out the Oakland Coliseum before traveling through Europe and taking the stage at the Royal Albert Hall.”
MOVIES
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy