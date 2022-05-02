Rangers host the Penguins to begin the NHL Playoffs

Pittsburgh Penguins (46-25-11, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (52-24-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -122, Penguins +103; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Rangers host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins to start the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers went 3-2 against the Penguins during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 7, the Rangers won 3-0.

New York has a 52-24-6 record overall and a 14-8-1 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Rangers have a 19-6-2 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Pittsburgh has a 46-25-11 record overall and a 13-8-3 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins have a 34-7-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 22 goals with 74 assists for the Rangers. Barclay Goodrow has seven assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has 40 goals and 44 assists for the Penguins. Teddy Blueger has seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Sammy Blais: out for season (lower body), Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Artemi Panarin: day to day (upper-body).

Penguins: Jason Zucker: day to day (undisclosed), Tristan Jarry: out (foot), Nathan Beaulieu: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.