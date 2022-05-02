ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas visits Calgary to open the NHL Playoffs

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Dallas Stars (46-30-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -225, Stars +183; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Flames host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Dallas Stars to begin the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Flames went 2-1 against the Stars during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 21, the Flames won 4-2.

Calgary is 50-21-11 overall and 23-9-7 in home games. The Flames are 7-4-8 in games decided by a goal.

Dallas is 46-30-6 overall and 19-18-2 on the road. The Stars have conceded 244 goals while scoring 233 for a -11 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Gaudreau has 40 goals and 75 assists for the Flames. Dillon Dube has scored eight goals over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 41 goals and 38 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has scored six goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-2-2, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed), Trevor Lewis: day to day (personal).

Stars: Braden Holtby: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

