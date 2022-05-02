ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

Flood Watch issued for Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Far South Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-05 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Miami-Dade County through 715 PM EDT At 630 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Homestead General Airport, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Homestead, Homestead Miami Speedway, Homestead General Airport, The Redland, Florida City, Homestead Base, Naranja, Princeton, Royal Palm Ranger, Leisure City, Shark Valley Obs Tower, Homestead Bayfront Park, Goulds, Everglades National Park and Inlikita. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Claiborne, Lincoln, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana...and eastern Texas. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; Lincoln; Red River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Grant, southeastern Red River, southeastern Union, Natchitoches, southwestern Ouachita, Sabine, northwestern Caldwell, Jackson, southeastern Claiborne, eastern Bienville, Lincoln and Winn Parishes, southern San Augustine, southeastern Angelina and Sabine Counties through 615 PM CDT At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Arcadia to 14 miles southwest of Jonesboro to near Campti to near Many to near Rosevine to 10 miles northwest of Rockland. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ruston, Natchitoches, Claiborne, Grambling, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Milam, Arcadia, Many, Zwolle, Hemphill, Campti, Gibsland, Pineland, Montgomery, Browndell, Rosevine, Allen, Dubach and Choudrant. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gordon, Murray by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Gordon; Murray A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Murray and north central Gordon Counties through 645 PM EDT At 615 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Nickelsville, or 10 miles southwest of Chatsworth, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chatsworth, Resaca, Ramhurst, Nickelsville, North Georgia Speedway, Audubon and Fort Mountain State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GORDON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Angelina, Bastrop, Bell, Blanco, Bowie, Brazos by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Angelina; Bastrop; Bell; Blanco; Bowie; Brazos; Burleson; Burnet; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Coryell; Ellis; Falls; Fayette; Franklin; Freestone; Gillespie; Gregg; Grimes; Harrison; Hays; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Houston; Kaufman; Lampasas; Lee; Leon; Limestone; Llano; Madison; Marion; McLennan; Milam; Morris; Nacogdoches; Navarro; Panola; Rains; Robertson; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Travis; Trinity; Upshur; Van Zandt; Walker; Washington; Williamson; Wood TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ANGELINA BASTROP BELL BLANCO BOWIE BRAZOS BURLESON BURNET CAMP CASS CHEROKEE CORYELL ELLIS FALLS FAYETTE FRANKLIN FREESTONE GILLESPIE GREGG GRIMES HARRISON HAYS HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON KAUFMAN LAMPASAS LEE LEON LIMESTONE LLANO MADISON MARION MCLENNAN MILAM MORRIS NACOGDOCHES NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS ROBERTSON RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY SMITH TITUS TRAVIS TRINITY UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WALKER WASHINGTON WILLIAMSON WOOD
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Eastern Teton; Southern Rocky Mountain Front A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lewis and Clark, southeastern Teton and northwestern Cascade Counties through 545 PM MDT At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles southwest of Fort Shaw, or 20 miles northwest of Cascade, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, pea size hail, and brief heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Simms and Sun River. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 near mile marker 295. Highway 200 between mile markers 110 and 139. Highway 287 between mile markers 21 and 28. Highway 89 between mile markers 7 and 28. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND NORTH CENTRAL TRAVIS COUNTIES At 508 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leander, or near Cedar Park, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Liberty Hill, Jonestown, Brushy Creek, Wells Branch, Jollyville and Seward Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Henderson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Denton; Ellis; Henderson; Hood; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Parker; Rockwall; Tarrant; Wise OZONE ACTION DAY The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Friday, May 6, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardin, Hart, Larue by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hardin; Hart; Larue A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT/330 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARUE...NORTH CENTRAL HART AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARDIN COUNTIES At 412 PM EDT/312 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Munfordville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hodgenville, Upton, Sonora, Talley, Boundary Oak, Mathers Mill, Leafdale, Maxine and Tanner. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Green, Metcalfe, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 19:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Green; Metcalfe; Monroe SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY GREEN IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY METCALFE MONROE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF EDMONTON, GREENSBURG, AND TOMPKINSVILLE.
GREEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:26:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 530 PM CDT. Target Area: Jasper The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kansas Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. .Heavy rainfall received yesterday and early today combined with additional rainfall expected through today will lead to considerable river rises. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.5 feet, on Java Street, just southwest of the gage site, flood waters impact homes near the river. At 16.0 feet, flood waters impact the railroad track on the north side of Carthage on Civil War Road and some homes in low lying areas along Garrison Street or Highway 571. Low lying areas along Primm Street and Main Street north of the Spring River also flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JASPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dallas, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:25:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dallas; Webster FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Camden and Hickory. In southwest Missouri, Christian, Dallas, Greene, Laclede, Polk, Stone and Webster. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 547 PM CDT, Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over the last 24 hours. - This includes the following low water crossings Osage Fork at Auburn Road, Bull Creek at Center Road, Wilson`s Creek at Old Limey Road, Dry Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road and James River at Bell Ford Road. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, western Fort Leonard Wood, Republic, Lebanon, Bolivar and Marshfield. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Fayette, Gillespie, Hays, Lee, Llano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 17:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bastrop; Blanco; Burnet; Fayette; Gillespie; Hays; Lee; Llano; Travis; Williamson THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW TORNADO WATCH 181 TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS BASTROP BLANCO BURNET FAYETTE GILLESPIE HAYS LEE LLANO TRAVIS WILLIAMSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUSTIN, BASTROP, BLANCO, BURNET, FREDERICKSBURG, GEORGETOWN, GIDDINGS, LA GRANGE, LLANO, AND SAN MARCOS.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Major; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Tillman. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...From 6 AM CDT this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday morning over a broad swath of the watch area. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected later in the afternoon and will last much of Wednesday night before ending Thursday morning. Storm total amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected. Given recent rainfall, these additional amounts may cause flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK

