Wilkinsburg, PA

Detectives seek tips from public about fatal shooting in Wilkinsburg

By Tony LaRussa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegheny County homicide detectives are seeking tips from the public about a fatal shooting Sunday night in Wilkinsburg. Police responded...

triblive.com

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh police seek tips from public in search for missing woman

Pittsburgh police are seeking the public’s helping locating a missing woman. Detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit are searching for Schurita Charles, 44, who was last heard from on Monday. Charles is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has blonde hair with silver tips. She was last seen...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Death of 9-year-old boy shakes New Kensington neighborhood

Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy, Azuree Charles, in New Kensington. The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene Wednesday afternoon at East Ken Manor, a Westmoreland County Housing Authority complex along Haser Drive. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli was also at the scene. The...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
YourErie

Erie PD arrests shooting suspect from April 19 home invasion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police Department has arrested a suspect for an April 19 shooting at the 100 block of E. 23rd St. Wildredo Delgado-Rodriguez was taken into custody for the incident and is facing charges that include robbery, burglary and theft, the Erie Police Department announced on May 4. On April 19, police responded […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Officials have 'person of interest' in homicide of 9-year-old Azuree Charles

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Officials said they have a "person of interest" in the homicide of 9-year-old Azuree Charles. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli confirmed officials are investigating his death as a homicide, saying "he did die at the hands of another person." Ziccarelli said over 30 officers canvassed the East Ken Manor neighborhood where the boy's body was found on Haser Drive Wednesday. She said public safety also set up a "command post" near the Westmoreland County Housing Authority in the same neighborhood. "Valuable information was obtained to aid us in our investigation and we thank the community for their...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA

