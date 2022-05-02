Detectives seek tips from public about fatal shooting in Wilkinsburg

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said authorities have a person of interest in the death of Azuree Charles, a 9-year-old resident of East Ken Manor in New Kensington. Ziccarelli did not share any details Thursday afternoon as East Ken Manor residents prepared to honor the memory of Azuree, who...
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with a fatal Wilkinsburg shooting. Police said Devin Lee Martin, from Pittsburgh, was one of the people responsible for the homicide of 37-year-old Cornell Lee on May 1. Lee was driven to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police...
Pittsburgh police are seeking the public’s helping locating a missing woman. Detectives with the Special Victim’s Unit are searching for Schurita Charles, 44, who was last heard from on Monday. Charles is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has blonde hair with silver tips. She was last seen...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy, Azuree Charles, in New Kensington. The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene Wednesday afternoon at East Ken Manor, a Westmoreland County Housing Authority complex along Haser Drive. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli was also at the scene. The...
The father of Azuree Charles, the 9-year-old New Kensington boy who was found dead early Wednesday, was arrested Thursday in connection with assault and child endangerment charges from November. Jean J. Charles, 40, was arraigned Thursday on charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of children regarding an incident...
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man sentenced to death for murdering a Middleburg woman and raping her young daughter in 2014 has died in a Florida prison. Florida Department of Correction confirmed Donald Davidson, 41, died at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford. Davidson was sentenced to death in 2019,...
SAN ANTONIO — It almost sounds like the beginning of a bad joke -- so, this man walks into a taco shop with a machete in his head ... However, it was no laughing matter Wednesday in San Antonio when a man ran into a nearby taco business after being struck “three to four times” in the back of the head with the weapon, authorities said.
A teen in Pennsylvania is facing a slew of charges after a high-speed chase and shooting incident in New Castle, PA. KDKA reports that police received a call about gunshots on Friday. Police were able to identify the subject and began a search for a black Chevrolet Cobalt. The news outlet reports that officers were […]
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police Department has arrested a suspect for an April 19 shooting at the 100 block of E. 23rd St. Wildredo Delgado-Rodriguez was taken into custody for the incident and is facing charges that include robbery, burglary and theft, the Erie Police Department announced on May 4. On April 19, police responded […]
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Officials said they have a "person of interest" in the homicide of 9-year-old Azuree Charles. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli confirmed officials are investigating his death as a homicide, saying "he did die at the hands of another person." Ziccarelli said over 30 officers canvassed the East Ken Manor neighborhood where the boy's body was found on Haser Drive Wednesday. She said public safety also set up a "command post" near the Westmoreland County Housing Authority in the same neighborhood. "Valuable information was obtained to aid us in our investigation and we thank the community for their...
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The search is on to find the two men who police say tried to set a building on fire, and the owner says he believes it was a personal attack. Broken glass, the name Jerry written in red spray paint several times, and a failed attempt to burn the building make Jerry Gaudi Jr. think this vandalism is personal.
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The FBI’s Seattle Field Office and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen. Melody J. Thompson, 13, was last seen at her mother’s residence in Hamilton on Sunday morning. She was wearing a...
