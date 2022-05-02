ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Out with Motley Crue & Def Leppard

By Townsquare Media
The hottest tour of the summer is here, and we're giving you a chance to Rock Out with Motley Crue and Def Leppard, powered by Better Noise Music. Kickstart your heart (and your radio), because you could win tickets to see legendary rockers Motley Crue and Def Leppard...

103.7 The Hawk

David Lee Roth Responds to Van Halen Tribute Tour Rumors

Former Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has responded to recently circulated rumors regarding a possible Van Halen tribute tour. The proposed trek would involve the remaining band members celebrating Van Halen’s music alongside some notable guests. Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted brought the project to light when he recently said he was invited to jam with Alex Van Halen and guitarist Joe Satriani with eyes towards a potential tour. Newsted ultimately bowed out because he "didn't want it to be viewed as a money grab.”
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
103.7 The Hawk

Six Concerts at ZooMontana This Summer You Don’t Want to Miss

Longtime Billings residents surely remember ZooGrass. The summertime concerts at the zoo were an annual tradition for music fans throughout the 90s, typically drawing thousands of attendees. The party took a long hiatus after the 1999 ZooGrass concert that featured Joan Jett (held at Oscar's Dreamland). I vaguely remember going to that concert and perhaps taking illicit drugs in a porta potty. Don't judge... it was a long time ago and I was much younger.
103.7 The Hawk

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
