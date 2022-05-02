ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bullpen trying to bring its best in Means' absence

By Roch Kubatko
masnsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe relievers didn’t talk about it. They didn’t call a meeting and discuss the responsibilities inherited when ace starting pitcher John Means underwent surgery on his elbow and was done for the rest of the season. They just knew. Means wasn’t around to absorb heavy innings and...

www.masnsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Carlos Correa, Twins' pitching stays hot to win opener in Baltimore

Carlos Correa delivered a go-ahead RBI single and Chris Paddack continued to stay hot on the mound as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Monday night. Correa came into the game on fire, going 10-for-18 with a double and .611 slugging percentage over his past four games. Although his streak of four straight multi-hit games came to an end, Correa found a way to make an impact in the sixth inning.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Bedevil the Angels Win 4-0 Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox snapped a 2-game losing streak, beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 at Fenway Park Tuesday night. Michael Wacha was dominating in the 5.2 innings that he pitched. He retired 15 of the 20 batters he faced and only allowed 1 baserunner to reach scoring position. He improved to 3-0 on the season and joined Chris Sale and Bret Saberhagen as the only Red Sox pitchers in franchise history to allow 2 runs or fewer and 4 hits or fewer in 5 consecutive starts during their Red Sox career.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Shohei Ohtani pitching at Fenway Park: Buy tickets to Red Sox-Angels game for as low as $14 to see Halos star pitch live

Los Angeles Angels’ star Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the finale of the three game series on Thursday, May 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ohtani, reigning AL MVP nicknamed “Showtime”, was originally scheduled to pitch Tuesday, but was unable to after making an early exit Sunday because of groin tightness. The Red Sox beat the Angels Tuesday night 4-0 and are scheduled to play them again Wednesday, May 4, at 7:10 p.m. ET before Thursday’s meeting. Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez each crushed solo homers in Tuesday’s game against the Angels, leading them to a win and improved record of 10-14 this season. Fans can shop for tickets on several ticket vendor websites such as StubHub, VividSeats and TicketNetwork.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani sends Red Sox a reminder of just how great he is

For those who were wondering exactly “what was wrong” with Shohei Ohtani at the start of the 2022 season, the reigning American League MVP and Los Angeles Angels superstar sent a reminder on Thursday afternoon that the answer was “nothing.”. There has been plenty of discussion about...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Rougned Odor
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Beau Taylor
Person
Jordan Lyles
Person
Adley Rutschman
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays have signed Derek Holland to a minor-league deal

Holland is mostly known for his time pitching for the Texas Rangers, as he made his debut with them in 2009 and logged 985 innings between then and 2016. He pitched against the Blue Jays in the playoffs once, as he was the starter for the Rangers in Texas for Game 4, the game right before the bat flip.
MLB
NBC Sports

Shohei Ohtani makes Red Sox look silly in series finale

The Boston Red Sox got the full Shohei Ohtani experience Thursday at Fenway Park. They had no answer for the Japanese superstar in their series finale vs. the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani turned in a dominant performance on the mound and topped it off with a solid day at the plate. It may have been the 2021 American League MVP's best pitching performance yet as a major leaguer.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy