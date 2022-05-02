Bullpen trying to bring its best in Means' absence

Los Angeles Angels’ star Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the finale of the three game series on Thursday, May 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ohtani, reigning AL MVP nicknamed “Showtime”, was originally scheduled to pitch Tuesday, but was unable to after making an early exit Sunday because of groin tightness. The Red Sox beat the Angels Tuesday night 4-0 and are scheduled to play them again Wednesday, May 4, at 7:10 p.m. ET before Thursday’s meeting. Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez each crushed solo homers in Tuesday’s game against the Angels, leading them to a win and improved record of 10-14 this season. Fans can shop for tickets on several ticket vendor websites such as StubHub, VividSeats and TicketNetwork.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO