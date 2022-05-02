ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaux Bridge, LA

Missing Breaux Bridge Man Found Dead

By Bernadette Lee
 3 days ago
Bernadette Lee

Officials with the Breaux Bridge Police Department say a man missing since Friday, April 30, was found dead.

According to Assistant Chief of Police Terry Latiolais, 71-year-old Gregg Skelly was last seen at a home at around 3 o'clock on Friday.

Officials notified the family, and they say they are investigating to figure out all of the details of the case.

No other information concerning the circumstances of the case is being released at this time.

Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

