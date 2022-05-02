Missing Breaux Bridge Man Found Dead

Bernadette Lee

Officials with the Breaux Bridge Police Department say a man missing since Friday, April 30, was found dead.

According to Assistant Chief of Police Terry Latiolais, 71-year-old Gregg Skelly was last seen at a home at around 3 o'clock on Friday.

Officials notified the family, and they say they are investigating to figure out all of the details of the case.

No other information concerning the circumstances of the case is being released at this time.