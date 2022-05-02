ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Ukraine evacuees flee to safety after ordeal in Mariupol steel works

By Joseph Campbell
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xO3n_0fQH1pb600
A bus convoy carrying civilians from Mariupol, including evacuees from Azovstal steel plant, is seen on a road on the way to Zaporizhzhia, during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

ZAPORIZHZHIA/BEZIMENNE, Ukraine, May 2 (Reuters) - The first evacuees from the ruins of Mariupol's Azovstal steel works were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia later on Monday after weeks of cowering from Russian shelling in underground bunkers.

The sprawling industrial complex in the Sea of Azov port city that has been devastated by weeks of Russian shelling has been a refuge for both civilians and Ukrainian troops as Moscow claimed control of Mariupol.

The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross began an operation coordinated with Ukraine and Russia on April 29 to bring out women, children and the elderly from the steel works.

Some civilian evacuees reached Zaporizhzhia from Russian occupied territory on Monday morning after making their own way.

One of them, Natalya Tsyntomirska, arrived in a funeral service van. She said she had left the devastation of Mariupol some time ago and been hiding in a basement in a nearby village.

"Our house is completely destroyed. We had a two-storey building, it's not there anymore. It burned to the ground," she said.

Another evacuee, Yelena Aytulova, 44, described sheltering in a bunker in Azovstal since Feb. 24. She spoke to Reuters at Bezimenne, in an area of Donetsk under the control of Russia-backed separatists on the route of the UN/Red Cross convoy.

"For a month we were eating - over 40 of us - six tins of food. We boiled two buckets of soup out of them and that was it for the whole day," she said.

She said some civilians remained there after she left.

"The soldiers came and escorted the first 11 people out, those who were seriously ill, had asthma or needed insulin and also three of us, randomly. More than 40 people, including little children are left there."

Olga Savina, 65, said her home in Mariupol had also been destroyed.

"It can't be intact because there was bombing every day. All the time we spent in the bunker, they were bombing," she said through tears.

Another convoy of civilians from the wider city was delayed as the buses had not reached the agreed pickup point, the city council said. Petro Andryushchenko, an aide to Mariupol's mayor, had earlier reported they had already left. The council urged the evacuees to remain in place at the agreed pick-up point.

There was no indication of a plan to pull out the Ukrainian forces holed up at Azovstal. These are thought to include members of the Azov regiment, the national guard, marines, border guards and other units.

Russia resumed shelling of the complex on Sunday once the evacuation buses had left the area, Andryushchenko said.

A group of relatives of the forces dug in there met on Kyiv's Independence Square on Monday to record a video appeal to Ukrainian authorities demanding that their loved ones also be evacuated from Mariupol. Some of them also headed down to Zaporizhzhia to continue to lobby.

Additional reporting by Tom Balmforth, Pavel Polityuk and Max Hunder; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 38

Marian Lucas
2d ago

To the Citizens of Mariupol You will always carry your beloved Mariupol in your hearts.Keep the memories alive so that future Mariupolians will learn of your beatiful city in your hearts.One day you will rebuild 🇺🇦❤🇺🇸

Reply(1)
20
TrexæByte
2d ago

only some got out...not all...and all the dead...will never get out. Never asked for this...never said they wanted their life on the line...they were forced into this and their lives were stolen

Reply(2)
17
Terry Pankey
2d ago

I hope Ukraine wins and hope the men don't run out of their country like the Afghanistan fighters did,

Reply
8
Related
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Steel#Zaporizhzhia Bezimenne#Azovstal#Ukrainian#Russian#The United Nations#Bezimenne#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

421K+
Followers
323K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy