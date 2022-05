Adolis Garcia ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 1: Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers rounds second base after hitting a three-run triple against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field on May 1, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Texas right fielder Adolis Garcia had three hits, including a bases loaded triple in the third inning, as the Rangers beat the Braves 7-3 Sunday in Arlington.

Kyle Muller suffered the loss for the Braves, allowing seven runs while walking six in two and two-thirds innings.

The Braves play again Monday night taking on the Mets in New York.

