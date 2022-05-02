ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning weather forecast for Northeast Ohio: May 2, 2022

Cover picture for the articleWe have cloudy skies expected today with...

UPI News

Soggy spring: Wet weather to return in the East

After what many in the East would consider a picture-perfect weekend with sunshine and warming conditions, AccuWeather meteorologists say a change in the pattern is going to bring a smorgasbord of weather conditions for the first week of May. The second half of April turned out to be chilly for...
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sunny and dry to start the week; rain returns Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Out the door Monday morning, you’re looking at low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Peeks of sun creep in through the day but highs only hit about 60. We’re tracking two rounds of rain and storms Tuesday. The first one will hit between 8...
Local 4 WHBF

Showers and rain/snow to end the week

On and off showers are likely this evening, but more showers are expected to be back again by Thursday night and will continue through Friday and be done by Saturday morning. By Thursday afternoon, another round of showers is expected to return. This will continue through the remainder of Thursday night and linger into Friday […]
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/3 Tuesday forecast

Forecast: Today we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers are back in the mix tonight (mainly after midnight) through at least tomorrow morning with perhaps some downpours/rumbles here and there. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 60s again.  Looking Ahead: Thursday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70. Clouds make a comeback on Friday with showers likely developing the second half of the day. It won't be quite as warm with highs in the 60s.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
