Morning weather forecast for Northeast Ohio: May 2, 2022

Forecast: Today we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s. Showers are back in the mix tonight (mainly after midnight) through at least tomorrow morning with perhaps some downpours/rumbles here and there. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 60s again. Looking Ahead: Thursday's the pick of the week with mostly sunny skies and highs around 70. Clouds make a comeback on Friday with showers likely developing the second half of the day. It won't be quite as warm with highs in the 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO