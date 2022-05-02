Bucyrus observes Arbor Day with tree-plantings at city schools

As members of the Bucyrus Middle and High School student councils stood in a circle around a small scarlet oak tree that will grow and flourish into a burst of red color every fall, 17-year-old Masen Hogston used a shovel to throw the first pile of dirt into the hole that will hold the tree for decades to come.

“I helped plant one at the elementary school a few years ago and like to watch it grow,” Hogston said. “Trees are so important to our environment, provide us with oxygen and make the community look nice.”

The students assisted with a tree-planting ceremony led by Mayor Jeff Reser and members of the Bucyrus City Tree Board in honor of Arbor Day on Friday. A Skyline Honey Locust tree was planted earlier in the morning near the Hopley Avenue entrance of the Bucyrus Elementary School.

“Our board works hard to replace trees that have died out over the years. We have planted 400 to 500 trees in the last few years,” Reser told the students. “Trees are so important to the environment and can help combat the warming of our Earth. They provide us with oxygen, shade which can help with cooling costs during warm weather and help with water absorption.”

John Rostash, a tree board member and the zoning administrator for the city, said the ultimate goal is to line the length of Redmen Way next to the Bucyrus High School building with the scarlet oak tree trees.

“In the fall during football season, it will help the campus of Bucyrus look stunningly beautiful,” he said.

Rostash pointed out that not only are trees important for the reasons Reser spoke about, they help to improve communities and the quality of life of people who live in them.

“Trees and parks help increase the quality of life for residents and those are some of the things that attract people to a community. Our goal is always to bring business and jobs into the city so it can flourish and these things are part of that,” Rostash said.

Valerie Spreng of the tree board said the tree planting on Friday was for Arbor Day, but most of the planting by the board happens in the fall.

“The fall is a great time of year to plant trees because they need watered less often and they will have time to root into the ground over the winter months. The snowmelt in the spring will help them become hydrated so they will grow and flourish,” she said.

She said grants from donors, including the Cathcart family, have allowed the board to plant hundreds of trees and to offer them to residents who want one planted in their tree lawn.

“The person is then responsible for watering the tree,” Spreng said.

She said anyone interested in receiving a tree for their property should email or call the mayor’s office.

“We will be planting those in the fall,” she said.

Reser proclaimed Friday as Arbor Day in the city of Bucyrus. The city is designated as part of Tree City USA.

Isabel Johnson, freshman class representative to student council, said she understands the importance of replacing aging trees throughout the city.

“Old trees die and we need to replace them since trees give us oxygen and help us to live. It is more important than people realize to have plenty of trees in our city,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Bucyrus observes Arbor Day with tree-plantings at city schools