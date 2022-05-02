ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Minor process change awaits voters in Guernsey County on May 3

By Rick Stillion, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfrcX_0fQGyCcK00

Voters in Guernsey County will experience a small change in the way they check-in and receive their ballots when they visit multiple-precinct polling locations Tuesday for the May 2022 Primary Election.

In past years, voters would check in at the door and be directed to a separate location for each precinct to receive their correct ballot, thus creating a two-step process.

Guernsey County has 11 multi-precinct polling locations.

Now, voters will check in and receive their ballot at the same station.

And, the process will be the same at the county's eight single-precinct polling locations.

"It will make it more efficient and not allow a poll worker to give somebody the incorrect ballot," said Guernsey County Board of Elections Director Lori Bamfield. "Our staff has done a lot of preparation work to include researching the best practices and extensive training with the poll workers in order to make this happen."

A potential voter will be given the opportunity to check-in at the one-step station with their identification before selecting a voting party, if required, and signing for that ballot.

A barcode on the ballot will prevent the individual from receiving the wrong ballot and eliminate the need for a manual voter record.

Bamfield said scanning the barcode will not impact how the ballot is filled out by the voter, but is rather a means of tracking each ballot.

Once they have a ballot, individuals can complete it at any of the designated locations at the polling location before scanning them at any of the available machines in that location.

Previously, voters would scan ballots only at the machines designates for their precinct.

"Any scanner at a polling location will accept all of the completed ballots," said Bamfield.

There will be four teams of poll workers at each location for check-in, scanners, ballots and a help desk to process a ballot with a name change or a provisional ballot.

Guernsey County has 24,213 registered voters including 4,206 Republicans, 1,817 Democrats and 18,190 who have not designated a party.

Polling locations in Guernsey County will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Guernsey County precincts with polling locations include:

  • Byesville A & B — Stop 9 Youth & Family Center, 60325 Southgate Road.
  • Cambridge 1-A, 1-B — Called to Freedom Worship, 710 North Fourth Street.
  • Cambridge 2-A, 2-B — Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, 1022 Carlisle Ave.
  • Cambridge 3-A, 3-B — Cambridge Park Armory, 1101 McFarland Ave.
  • Cambridge 4-A, 4-B — Robert T. Secrest VFW Post 2901, 1427 Wheeling Ave.
  • Adams A & B — Pritchard-Laughlin Civic Center, 7033 Glenn Highway.
  • Cambridge A, B and C — Crossroads Branch Library, 63500 Byesville Road.
  • Center A & B — Plumbers & Pipefitters Local, 11306 East Pike Road.
  • Cumberland/Spencer Twp. — Cumberland VFD, 444 W. Main Street, Cumberland.
  • Fairview/Oxford — Oscar Share Hall (Fairgrounds), 335 Old National Road, Old Washington.
  • Jackson A & B — Stop 9 Youth & Family Center, 60325 Southgate Road.
  • Jefferson/Madison — Jefferson Township House, 16960 Cadiz Road.
  • Knox — Knox Township House, 69425 Township House Road.
  • Liberty — Liberty Community VFD, 217 Holbrook Street, Kimbolton.
  • Lore City — Lore City Community Center, 175 Main Street.
  • Londonderry/Washington — Freeport Masonic Lodge, 22577 Cadiz Road.
  • Monroe/Wheeling — Liberty Community VFD, 217 Holbrook Street, Kimbolton.
  • Old Washington/Wills — Oscar Share Hall (Fairgrounds), 335 Old National Road, Old Washington.
  • Pleasant City/Valley B — Pleasant City Village Hall, 216 Main Street.
  • Quaker City/Millwood — Millwood Township House, 200 Pike Street, Quaker City.
  • Richland Twp./Senecaville — Senecaville VFD, 135 Bridge Street.
  • Valley A — Mid-East Career and Technology Center, 57090 Vocational Road.
  • Westland A & B — Pritchard-Laughlin Civic Center, 7033 Glenn Highway.

Guernsey County voters will not see any local contested candidate races on the primary ballot.

Statewide, Ohio voters will find the races for governor, attorney general, auditor of state, secretary of state, treasurer, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives on their primary ballot.

The offices of State Senator, State Representative, and member of State Central Committee will not appear on the May 3rd Primary Election ballot.

Residents in Byesville and Old Washington will be the only voters in Guernsey County to see issues on primary ballots.

The Village of Byesville is seeking a 0.5-mill, five year replacement levy for fire and ambulance service while Old Washington leaders are asking village residents to approve a 1-mill, five year renewal levy for current expenses.

Last week, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that 125,118 absentee ballots have been requested by-mail or in-person and that 44,994 votes had been cast statewide.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of […]
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio's May 3 primary election: Race to look out for

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On May 3, Ohioans will decide on who will represent each party in the race for governor and for the United States Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman, as well as for several U.S. House congressional districts. Because of the ongoing redistricting battle, the offices...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Guernsey County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
State
Washington State
Local
Ohio Elections
Guernsey County, OH
Elections
City
Kimbolton, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Quaker City, OH
Guernsey County, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
100.7 WITL

Why Is This Neighborhood In Ohio Completely Abandoned?

This seems like something straight out of a horror film but there is a neighborhood in Whitehall, Ohio that is completely abandoned. Like...completely, to the point that there are dozens of houses sitting totally empty in an almost Silent Hill vibe. My Lens Adventures made a post on Facebook showing their documentation of their first experience checking this place out. One woman who was a former resident couldn't believe the state they were in:
WHITEHALL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registered Voters#Democrats#Republicans
WOWK 13 News

More Ohioans could become eligible for medical marijuana under Senate bill

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – A Republican lawmaker’s efforts to overhaul Ohio’s medical marijuana program and expand the number of Ohioans eligible for a cannabis prescription was put to the test Wednesday. The House Government Oversight Committee held its fourth hearing on Senate Bill 261, introduced by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City), to streamline the process […]
OHIO STATE
WTAP

Voters decide Ohio’s heated Senate Primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Republicans voted Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched primaries in the U.S. Seven Republicans faced off Tuesday for the chance to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman: former state treasurer Josh Mandel, Trump-endorsed “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken, state Sen. Matt Dolan, and businessmen Mark Pukita and Neil Patel.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Ohio Republican Gov. DeWine faces test of far right's sway

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine's performance in the state's primary Tuesday will provide a gauge of just how far to the right his party has shifted under the influence of former President Donald Trump.DeWine, a veteran politician who easily won the state's top office four years ago, is facing a revolt in some corners of Ohio after enraging the GOP faithful with aggressive stay-at-home mandates, business shutdowns and curfews during the pandemic. Despite calling himself “the most pro-life governor in Ohio history,” he has lost the backing of some anti-abortion and conservative groups. Still, he remains favored to win...
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County mine closing; Layoffs will be permanent

A WARN notice has been released stating that the Belmont County Century mine will be closing. The plant closing in Beallsville, Ohio will come with associated layoffs. The layoffs with occur on June 15 or within the next two weeks and will be permanent. The company says 106 positions will be part of the associated […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

1K+
Followers
644
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy