Minor process change awaits voters in Guernsey County on May 3

Voters in Guernsey County will experience a small change in the way they check-in and receive their ballots when they visit multiple-precinct polling locations Tuesday for the May 2022 Primary Election.

In past years, voters would check in at the door and be directed to a separate location for each precinct to receive their correct ballot, thus creating a two-step process.

Guernsey County has 11 multi-precinct polling locations.

Now, voters will check in and receive their ballot at the same station.

And, the process will be the same at the county's eight single-precinct polling locations.

"It will make it more efficient and not allow a poll worker to give somebody the incorrect ballot," said Guernsey County Board of Elections Director Lori Bamfield. "Our staff has done a lot of preparation work to include researching the best practices and extensive training with the poll workers in order to make this happen."

A potential voter will be given the opportunity to check-in at the one-step station with their identification before selecting a voting party, if required, and signing for that ballot.

A barcode on the ballot will prevent the individual from receiving the wrong ballot and eliminate the need for a manual voter record.

Bamfield said scanning the barcode will not impact how the ballot is filled out by the voter, but is rather a means of tracking each ballot.

Once they have a ballot, individuals can complete it at any of the designated locations at the polling location before scanning them at any of the available machines in that location.

Previously, voters would scan ballots only at the machines designates for their precinct.

"Any scanner at a polling location will accept all of the completed ballots," said Bamfield.

There will be four teams of poll workers at each location for check-in, scanners, ballots and a help desk to process a ballot with a name change or a provisional ballot.

Guernsey County has 24,213 registered voters including 4,206 Republicans, 1,817 Democrats and 18,190 who have not designated a party.

Polling locations in Guernsey County will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Guernsey County precincts with polling locations include:

Byesville A & B — Stop 9 Youth & Family Center, 60325 Southgate Road.

Cambridge 1-A, 1-B — Called to Freedom Worship, 710 North Fourth Street.

Cambridge 2-A, 2-B — Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, 1022 Carlisle Ave.

Cambridge 3-A, 3-B — Cambridge Park Armory, 1101 McFarland Ave.

Cambridge 4-A, 4-B — Robert T. Secrest VFW Post 2901, 1427 Wheeling Ave.

Adams A & B — Pritchard-Laughlin Civic Center, 7033 Glenn Highway.

Cambridge A, B and C — Crossroads Branch Library, 63500 Byesville Road.

Center A & B — Plumbers & Pipefitters Local, 11306 East Pike Road.

Cumberland/Spencer Twp. — Cumberland VFD, 444 W. Main Street, Cumberland.

Fairview/Oxford — Oscar Share Hall (Fairgrounds), 335 Old National Road, Old Washington.

Jackson A & B — Stop 9 Youth & Family Center, 60325 Southgate Road.

Jefferson/Madison — Jefferson Township House, 16960 Cadiz Road.

Knox — Knox Township House, 69425 Township House Road.

Liberty — Liberty Community VFD, 217 Holbrook Street, Kimbolton.

Lore City — Lore City Community Center, 175 Main Street.

Londonderry/Washington — Freeport Masonic Lodge, 22577 Cadiz Road.

Monroe/Wheeling — Liberty Community VFD, 217 Holbrook Street, Kimbolton.

Old Washington/Wills — Oscar Share Hall (Fairgrounds), 335 Old National Road, Old Washington.

Pleasant City/Valley B — Pleasant City Village Hall, 216 Main Street.

Quaker City/Millwood — Millwood Township House, 200 Pike Street, Quaker City.

Richland Twp./Senecaville — Senecaville VFD, 135 Bridge Street.

Valley A — Mid-East Career and Technology Center, 57090 Vocational Road.

Westland A & B — Pritchard-Laughlin Civic Center, 7033 Glenn Highway.

Guernsey County voters will not see any local contested candidate races on the primary ballot.

Statewide, Ohio voters will find the races for governor, attorney general, auditor of state, secretary of state, treasurer, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives on their primary ballot.

The offices of State Senator, State Representative, and member of State Central Committee will not appear on the May 3rd Primary Election ballot.

Residents in Byesville and Old Washington will be the only voters in Guernsey County to see issues on primary ballots.

The Village of Byesville is seeking a 0.5-mill, five year replacement levy for fire and ambulance service while Old Washington leaders are asking village residents to approve a 1-mill, five year renewal levy for current expenses.

Last week, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that 125,118 absentee ballots have been requested by-mail or in-person and that 44,994 votes had been cast statewide.