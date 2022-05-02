Knowledge Center: Is anything safe from getting hacked? [Column]

Teach yourself and others necessary life-saving techniques with the LIDOC portable CPR kit. This educational tool has a straightforward design to help anyone and everyone learn CPR procedures. With an app-guided program, the LIDOC is easy to learn whether you are on your own or in a group. As an easy and fun CPR practice kit, it lets you practice chest compressions along with the metronome beat if you prefer not to use the app. Moreover, you’ll receive real-time feedback on pressure depth, speed, and posture—as these are the most important factors in CPR. Furthermore, it uses colored LED lights to inform you if you are performing CPR properly. Its compact design makes it easy to take anywhere, and it even has Bluetooth to connect to the app. This helps you learn the different CPR components in more detail.

