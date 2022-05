Click here to read the full article. Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is May 2, 2022, which means it’s now 10 days until the Emmy entry deadline on May 12; also 45 days until Emmy nominations-round voting begins on June 16 and 56 days until Emmy nomination round voting ends on June 27. From there, it’s 71 days until Emmy nominations are announced on July 12; then 102 days until final round voting begins on August 12, followed by 112 days until final round voting ends on August 22 . Then comes the finales: It’s 124 days until the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on September 3; and then it’s 133 days until the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC, September 12.Hard to believe that it’s already...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO