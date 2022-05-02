ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Problem Moving Photos

My wife has just asked me to move some photos from her camer to her laptop but when I started there was a problem as there were about 500 photos on the camera but when I connected it to the laptop it was showing about 34 photos.I then plugged it into...

Android 12-based LineageOS 19 is here with all the features you love

Custom ROMs are a dying breed, but there's no denying the popularity of LineageOS — it remains among the best third-party ROMs you can try on your device. After retiring Android 10-based LineageOS 17.1 builds in February and releasing the stable version of LineageOS 18.1 to almost 60 devices in April, the team has officially announced Android 12-based LineageOS 19.
Zoom app on iPhone

I’m going around in circles with this. If you select Zoom settings on Mac or iPad, you can then adjust video and audio settings. (Latter to use EarPod speaker/microphone etc) I’m unable to find the equivalent setting with my iPhone 7. Can anyone enlighten me. Thanks.
How to Change Where Windows 11 Saves Screenshots

You can capture screenshots in Windows 11 with the Print Screen key or the Game Bar. Taking screenshots with either automatically saves the images to default folder locations. However, the locations of those folders are customizable. This is how you can change where Windows 11 saves screenshots taken with the...
Liene 4x6 Instant Photo Printer (2022) Review

Supports up to five peer-to-peer wireless connections. Maximum Standard Paper Size 4" x 6" Printer Input Capacity 20 4" x 6" premium photo paper. After the impressive debut of the Liene Instant Photo Printer last year, what does the company do for an encore? While Liene, which sells through Amazon, still offers its original 4-by-6-inch dye-sublimation printer for $136.99, the new $159.99 model sports a rechargeable battery. That distinction—the ability to operate without an outside power source—makes this revised photo printer much more adept at working with handheld smartphones and tablets. Like its predecessor, the 2022 edition prints well, but it costs more to buy and to operate than our current favorite 4-by-6-inch dye-sub printer, the Canon Selphy CP1300 Wireless Compact, which was introduced in 2019. That's enough to keep the Liene from an Editors' Choice nod, but not by much.
How to clear cache on your Android Phone

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
Samsung retires the Galaxy S9 series while moving the Galaxy S10 to a quarterly update schedule

Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 series in 2018, running Android 8.0 Oreo. Despite the Korean giant not having a proper software update policy back then, it updated its 2018 flagships to Android 10 and One UI 2.5 in March 2020. The following year, the company moved these devices to a quarterly update schedule, meaning they would receive security patches once every three months instead of every 30 days. Now, four years after the Galaxy S9 series was first launched, the smartphone maker is dropping support for the lineup altogether. This means the phones won't receive any further updates (via Droid-Life) and have reached their end of life in terms of software support.
You've been using Windows cut and paste all wrong

Did you know that Windows 10 and Windows 11 has an absolutely brilliant cut and paste feature that can make your life a heck of a lot easier? It’s called Clipboard History, and it’s an absolute game-changer. After highlighting text, photos and more, press Ctrl + C on...
Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
Ahead of Mother’s Day, You Can Get New Apple iPads for $309

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for the best gift for your wife or mother, then a new tablet is pretty much the dream gift. It certainly beats chocolate you bought at the drugstore or flowers you bought at the grocery store. And right now, you can buy the 9th generation iPad, a 10.2-inch tablet powered by the newly upgraded A13 Bionic chip, for just $309 via Walmart....
iPhone 14 parts leak shows Apple’s new notchless screen design

Ever since Apple introduced the notch with the iPhone X in 2017, we’ve been waiting for the next redesign. The notch obviously serves a purpose, but it’d always felt like a stopgap until Apple could build a full-screen phone. We’re still a few years out from that reality, but in the meantime, leaks say that Apple will replace the notch in 2022. The latest evidence comes in the form of leaked iPhone 14 display panels with the pill-and-hole design.
Telephone Extension Socket

I think it's an RJ14 with 4 wires or RJ11 with two that are side wired. I think it's an RJ14 with 4 wires or RJ11 with two that are side wired. Thanks for the reply, but that is an American telephone socket. What I need is a "standard BT"...
How to unlock any Samsung phone

Bought a new Samsung device and want to use it with a different carrier? Here's the good news: You can unlock your Samsung phone to use it with the carrier of your choice. Whether you want to switch carriers because you're dissatisfied with the current provider or just to try out new options, here are some easy steps you can follow to unlock any Samsung phone.
How to Set Up and Use Picture-in-Picture on Your iPhone or iPad

Picture-in-picture is the perfect way to watch your favorite shows and moves while working or doing your homework. And the best part is that an iPhone or iPad makes it so easy to use picture-in-picture with your favorite video apps. Here’s what you need to know. How to Enable...
The 8 best phones under $100: Top budget picks

Not everybody wants or needs the best phone money can buy. Perhaps you've browsed our budget phones under $300 and wonder whether even better bargains abound. Or maybe you want something super affordable (i.e., expendable) for your pre-teen's first handset. Or you're planning an extreme holiday -- rock climbing or white water rafting, anyone? -- and you'd rather not put your iPhone 12 Pro at risk. Do you want a backup device "just in case"? Or maybe you just love a really great deal.
What happened to the Verizon Voicemail icon on the Pixel 6??

I think it's incorporated into the Phone app now, no more separate icon. Not that I could see, only shortcuts at the bottom of the screen were for Favorites, Recent, and Contacts. I went ahead and made a Contact for Voicemail and made it a Favorite, but miss the one touch access from the Home screen on my old phone.
Google Pixel update for May releases

Google has released its Pixel update for May, the software comes with a range of bug fixes and improvements for their range of Pixel devices. The May software update is available for the Pixel 3a and XLm Pixel 4 and XL, Pixel 4a and 4A 5G, the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, and the Pixel 6, and the Pixel 6 Pro.
How to sync your Quest 2 photos and videos to your smartphone

You've spent several nights staying up just so you can master all the moves for Camellia's "Crystaline" on Expert+ mode in Beat Saber on your Oculus Quest 2. You've been promising your friends that you will be able to provide them with documented proof that you could learn to master one of the most difficult tracks in the game. Then one night, it happens. You ace the level and you even remembered to keep the record mode in the "on" position.
No chat, how do I cancel?

I am going to cancel unless I can get what I consider an affordable deal. In the past I've negotiated using their chat but it does not pop-up any more. Without hanging on for ages and/or talking to someone in India, how do I do it now? There does not seem to be any way of doing it on-line.
USB-C 2.1 could charge our laptops and smartphones in a flash

Next-gen USB-C 2.1 cables could finally be on their way, potentially seriously cutting the time it takes to charge our laptops, smartphones and other devices. As Tom’s Hardware reports, Club3D has launched a range of USB-C cables that can deliver up to 240W of power, which is over twice the 100W maximum that current USB-C cables can supply.
