Problem Moving Photos

Supports up to five peer-to-peer wireless connections. Maximum Standard Paper Size 4" x 6" Printer Input Capacity 20 4" x 6" premium photo paper. After the impressive debut of the Liene Instant Photo Printer last year, what does the company do for an encore? While Liene, which sells through Amazon, still offers its original 4-by-6-inch dye-sublimation printer for $136.99, the new $159.99 model sports a rechargeable battery. That distinction—the ability to operate without an outside power source—makes this revised photo printer much more adept at working with handheld smartphones and tablets. Like its predecessor, the 2022 edition prints well, but it costs more to buy and to operate than our current favorite 4-by-6-inch dye-sub printer, the Canon Selphy CP1300 Wireless Compact, which was introduced in 2019. That's enough to keep the Liene from an Editors' Choice nod, but not by much.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO