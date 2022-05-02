Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caroline; Western Hanover A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Caroline and northwestern Hanover Counties through 530 PM EDT At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ladysmith, or 12 miles west of Milford, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bowling Green, Milford, Ladysmith, Chilesburg, Golansville, Oliver, Gum Tree, Coatesville, Hewlett, Doswell, Penola, Noel, Beaverdam, Burruss Corner, Cedar Fork, Ruther Glen and Cedon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
