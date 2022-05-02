Unsettled weather passes through the region all week long

Cloudy skies will prevail Tuesday, but it will be drier, Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says.

This week looks unsettled with a few systems passing through the region. Teeling says it looks like more rain is possible on Wednesday and again Friday into Saturday.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and cool with patchy drizzle and fog. Low of 47.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High of 59.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of light rain. High of 58.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 68.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. High of 62.

SATURDAY: Morning rain then cloudy in the afternoon. High of 59.