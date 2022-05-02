ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Unsettled weather passes through the region all week long

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Cloudy skies will prevail Tuesday, but it will be drier, Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says.

This week looks unsettled with a few systems passing through the region. Teeling says it looks like more rain is possible on Wednesday and again Friday into Saturday.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy and cool with patchy drizzle and fog. Low of 47.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High of 59.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of light rain. High of 58.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 68.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. High of 62.

SATURDAY: Morning rain then cloudy in the afternoon. High of 59.

