Cloudy skies, temperatures in the 60s for most of the week across New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

New Jersey is expected to see some unsettled weather this week to start off the month of May.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says the weather will be busy, but low-impact. Light rain and cloudy weather are expected throughout the week.

Monday night will see a little more rain, with overnight temperatures cooling into the low-50s.

Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies, with a little bit of sunshine. Daytime highs will warm to the low- to mid-60s. Tuesday night may see a little bit of rain in the overnight hours. Overnight lows will cool to the upper-40s and low-50s.

Wednesday is expected to see rain for most of the day. Daytime highs will warm to the mid-60s. Overnight lows will be in the low-50s.

Sunshine is expected to return by Thursday, but some clouds will remain. Temperatures are expected to warm into the low-70s. Thursday’s overnight hours will see temperatures cool to the low-50s.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

