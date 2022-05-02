Mainly cloudy with breaks of sun on Tuesday in New York City

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says Tuesday will see cloudy skies with breaks of sun before rain returns in the evening.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with peeks of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Light rain showers return at night into overnight. Highs up to 64. Lows near 52.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Approximately a quarter of an inch of rain is expected. Highs near 62. Lows near to 53.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with possible morning sprinkles. Warmer temps. Highs around 70. Lows near 51.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with clouds and showers possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 63. Lows near 49.

THE WEEKEND: Half damp and half dry conditions. Mother's Day looks like the better half of the weekend. Highs in the near 60 on Saturday. Sunday will see highs near 64.