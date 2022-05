VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most-watched issues on the ballot is in Vigo County. It concerns the Vigo County School Corporation’s Facilities Referendum. Voters were asked if the VCSC should increase property taxes to fund the renovations and site improvements of the three high schools in the corporation. With 100% of precincts […]

VIGO COUNTY, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO