Morning news brief

By A Martínez
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

Fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. Russia...

Washington Examiner

'More than half' of howitzers provided by US have arrived in Ukraine

"More than half" of the howitzers the United States has designated to go to Ukraine have arrived as of Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said. The U.S.'s military assistance to Ukraine since Russia invaded Feb. 24 includes 90 155 mm howitzers, large artillery guns that are operated by a team of about 10 people; 72 tactical vehicles to tow the howitzers; and 183,000 155 mm artillery rounds.
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy 'Satan 2' nuclear missiles 'capable of hitting UK' by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested "Satan II" missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of 'massive' popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the "political space" to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has "massive backing" from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion."The Russian public overwhelming back Putin," Mr Johnson told Talk TV. "Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw."The PM added: "There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, 'The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

