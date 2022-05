The "fastest two minutes in sports" is upon us with the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday. Trainer Tim Yakteen is looking for his first ever Kentucky Derby victory with Messier and Taiba racing in the Run for the Roses. Award-winning trainer Steve Asmussen is also looking for his first Kentucky Derby win with Epicenter, a favorite after winning four of his last five races leading up to the Kentucky Derby 2022. Brad Cox is the trainer with the most horses in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field with Zozos, Cyberknife and Tawny Port all racing on Saturday. Zandon is the favorite in the current 2022 Kentucky Derby odds at 3-1, with Epicenter (7-2), Messier (8-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1) coming in as notable 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

