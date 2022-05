The Union Health Union Hospital Trauma Team works hand-in-hand with local first responders to save lives in the Wabash Valley, even when the situation can appear hopeless. This week, in part two of a special multi-part Union Health Today series, the race is on for first responders to remove Matt Cheatham from his car and transport him to the Union Hospital Trauma Center in Terre Haute. Matt was impaled by a tree branch through his chest on his drive home from work. Please note: Due to the graphic nature of this story no images of the injury will be displayed.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO