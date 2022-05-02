Happy Mother's Day! Here are 15+ places to dine-in or grab a meal to-go for mom

Mother's Day, which is the Sunday right after the Kentucky Derby, is going to feel almost normal again. Louisville area restaurants are open for dine-in and people are ready to get out!

So get those reservations in early if you want to take mom out for a nice meal. If you are still not comfortable eating at a restaurant, order takeout and bring the meal to mom. Here are some restaurants in the Louisville area that are offering special meals to help make mom's day great.

Big Bad Breakfast

WHAT: Treat mom to a Big Bad Hot Brown, this new restaurant's signature take on the Kentucky classic. The dish features a crumbled, buttermilk biscuit with roasted turkey breast, Chef John Currence's signature roasted tomatoes, cheesy Dijon mornay, and Parmesan, finished with a fried egg and Tabasco-cured bacon.

WHERE: 984 Barret Ave.

MORE INFORMATION: 502-289-8227; bigbadbreakfast.com

Bristol Bar & Grill Mother's Day Brunch

WHAT: Bring mom to one of Bristol's various locations for a special brunch. Downtown location menu: fresh smoked salmon, pasta salad, domestic cheese display, fresh fruit, mandarin orange salad, Bristol house salad, Applewood bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, biscuits and gravy, peel and eat shrimp, boneless beef short ribs, fried chicken, pork loin, Italian tomato pasta, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and waffle station. Hurstbourne location menu: pesto pasta salad, domestic cheese display, vegetable tray, fruit tray, Waldorf salad, spinach salad, Applewood smoked bacon, sausage links, scrambled eggs with Béchamel, baked Louismill cheese grits, corn pudding, biscuits and sausage gravy, peel and eat shrimp, beef pot roast, baked Atlantic salmon, fried chicken, honey ham, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, steamed asparagus, Belgian waffles with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream. Both will have a variety of desserts.

WHEN: May 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown, 614 W. Main St.; East, 300 N. Hurstbourne Parkway

MORE INFORMATION: $38, $15 for ages 4-11. Brunch does not include beverage, tax, or gratuity. bristolbarandgrille.com.

Brown Hotel Mother's Day Brunch

WHAT: Treat Mom to a Mother's Day brunch buffet that includes a tomato basil potage with pesto croutons, an array of salad options, shrimp cocktail, charcuterie, and cheese display, smoked salmon, cooked-to-order egg station, chef carved striploin of beef, hot brown pasta and honey baked ham with brown sugar mustard glaze. Dessert includes assorted cheesecake bites, brownies, blondies and brown pudding with caramel sauce.

WHERE: Crystal Ballroom, 335 W. Broadway

WHEN: May, 8, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Reservations are suggested. $62.95, $34.95 for ages 4-10. 502-583-1234; brownhotel.com.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

WHAT: Let Cracker Barrel do the cooking for Mother's Day. Order all-day pancake breakfast Family Meal Basket To-Go and receive a free $10 digital bonus card for mom. Breakfast includes buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, choice of bacon or sausage patties, hash brown casserole, or fried apples.

WHEN: May 8, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Multiple locations

MORE INFORMATION: Pre-order meals and pickup. 24-hour notice is required on all Family Meal To-Go orders. Payment is required at time of order. Dine-in is available with breakfast served all day with the regular menu and the family meal baskets to-go. crackerbarrel.com.

Everyday Kitchen Mother’s Day Winner Circle Brunch

WHAT: Show mom how much you appreciate her with this exclusive family-style, three-course brunch (with snacks layered in) including a different sparkling wine pairing with each course.

WHERE: 552 E. Market St.

WHEN: May 8. Seatings at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: $75 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are available on OpenTable. everydaykitchen.com/louisville-ky

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse

WHAT: Celebrate Mom with the Jeff Ruby Experience. It includes Raw Bar specialties including tiger shrimp and east and west coast oysters, a full sushi menu, and the standard main menu featuring nationally-acclaimed U.S.D.A. prime steaks and special cocktails. Bring the Jeff Ruby Experience to your homes with the cook-at-home Family Meal Kits. These meals come with full cooking and preparation instructions.

WHERE: 325 W. Main St.

WHEN: May 8, 3-9 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Reservations are suggested for dine-in. 502-584-0102; jeffruby.com/louisville.

Joe Huber's Family Farm & Restaurant

WHAT: Mother's Day Sunday buffet. Enjoy a delicious meal with a buffet or in the dining room. The menu includes traditional fried chicken, honey ham, real mashed potatoes with gravy, homemade chicken and dumplings, green beans, fried biscuits with apple butter, country slaw, broccoli salad, fruit cobbler, and ice cream.

WHERE: 2421 Engle Road, Starlight, Indiana

WHEN: May 8, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Buffet includes drinks and dessert; for those dining in, drink and dessert are extra. $24.99 for ages 12 and older; $12.99 for ages 4-11. Reservations are recommended. 812-923-5255; joehubers.com.

LouVino

WHAT: Celebrate Mother's Day with a pre-fixe Mother’s Day brunch that includes fresh-baked croissants, fruit, and dessert biscuit doughnuts with Anglaise, pancake tacos, farmer’s market breakfast scramble, biscuits 'n gravy, brussels sprouts salad or croissant BLT. Also an array of flavored mimosas and Kentucky Coffee featuring bourbon, coffee liqueur, locally brewed coffee, and whipped cream. Children's menu for 12 and younger includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, and bacon.

WHERE: Highlands, 1606 Bardstown Road; Douglass Hills, 11400 Main St.

WHEN: May 8, seating from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. (Highlands) and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Douglass Hills); 4:30-9 p.m. (dinner).

MORE INFORMATION: If the weather permits, outdoor seating is first-come, first-serve. The regular brunch menu will not be available. $25, $12.50 for children plus tax and gratuity. Both locations will reopen for regular dinner hours and will offer half-off featured bottles of wine at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are suggested. louvino.com

Logan's Roadhouse

WHAT: Mom is always in her prime so treat her to the Mother's Day Prime Rib Feast at the Roadhouse. The feast includes a 12-ounce Prime Rib seasoned with its signature rub. This USDA cut is slow-roasted for six hours and hand-carved to order. Served with two sides. Pre-order a Roadhouse Feast for Mother's day to serve at home. The feast includes prime rib, one dozen made from scratch rolls, house salad, two sides, and Mississippi Brownie (severs 6-8, starts at $159.99).

WHERE: 5229 Dixie Highway; 1540 Alliant Ave.

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Prime Rib is available May 6-8 only, while supplies last. Feast orders are needed by May 4 with pick up May 7 and 8. $10 bonus card when you purchase $50 in gift cards. logansroadhouse.com.

Metro Diner

WHAT: Wow mom this Mother’s Day and treat her to something especially sweet like the new chocolate stuffed waffle. This special features the diner’s signature Belgian waffle infused with homemade chocolate, stuffed with chocolate cheesecake filling, topped with fresh-cut strawberries, chocolate sauce, cream cheese icing and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

WHERE: 4901 Outer Loop

WHEN: Through May 8

MORE INFORMATION: $12.99, dine-in, curbside to-go, and delivery. 502-357-0767; metrodiner.com.

Mesh Louisville Mother's Day Brunch

WHAT: Brunch includes an omelet station, carving station, scrambled eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, sausage links, white cheddar grits, breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit and berries, shrimp cocktail, split crab legs, salmon dip, house-made pimento cheese, biscuit, and gravy, salmon, chicken Madeira, chicken tenders, and fries, Caesar salad, Mesh salad, salmon dip, spinach and artichoke dip, pita chips and crostinis, pastries, cheesecake, and bread pudding. Regular dinner menu is available.

WHEN: May 8, 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. brunch; dinner menu until 9 p.m.

WHERE: 3608 Brownsboro Road

MORE INFORMATION: $49.95, $19.95 for children. Reservations are recommended. 502-632-4421; meshrestaurants.com.

Morning Fork

WHAT: Start Mother's Day with Morning Fork’s brunch that features their country breakfast, short rib benedict, corn beef hash, veggie breakfast burrito, avocado toast, French toast, biscuits and gravy, sweet crepe, a savory crepe, classic benedict, yogurt bowl, liege waffle, smoked salmon, cinnamon roll and more.

WHERE: 1722 Frankfort Ave.

WHEN: May 8, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: 502-830-9500; morningforklouisville.com.

O' Charley's

WHAT: Take mom out to dinner or bring dinner home to her. For those dining in, the menu includes O 'Charley's famous chicken tenders, southern surf and turf, steak, ribs, sides and desserts. The Family-Style Meals To-Go (serves four to six) and includes: seafood combo, chicken tenders, steak and chicken tenders, bacon cheeseburgers and chicken tenders, honey-drizzled southern fried chicken, top sirloin, baby backs and chicken tenders, grilled chicken breast and New Orleans Cajun chicken pasta.

WHERE: 4404 Dixie Highway; 1901 S. Hurstbourne Parkway; 160 Pacer Drive, Corydon, Indiana

WHEN: May 8, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: Purchase a $50 gift card for mom for only $40 (online). Dine-in and carryout are available. ocharleys.com.

Olive Garden

WHAT: Dine in or get Family-Style Meals to go for Mother's Day. Dine-in and enjoy chicken Alfredo, chicken and shrimp carbonara, The Tour of Italy, chicken parmigiana, lasagna, shrimp scampi, five cheese ziti, salad breadsticks, dessert, wine, cocktails and more. The Family-Style Lasagna bundles (serves four to six, $49.99; serves up to 12, $79.99); chicken Alfredo (serves four to six, $56.99); chicken parmigiana (serves four to six, $48.99); fettuccine Alfredo (serves four to six, $39.49); shrimp Alfredo (serves four to six, $59.99); five cheese Ziti al Forno (serves four to six, $38.49); spaghetti with meat sauce (serves four to six, $37.49) and more.

WHEN: May 8, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: 1320 Hurstbourne Lane; 9730 Von Allmen Court; 4811 R Outer Loop; 1230 Veterans Parkway, Clarksville, Indiana

MORE INFORMATION: Get on the waitlist to save your place in line from the comfort of your home. olivegarden.com.

The Seafood Lady

WHAT: This creole seafood restaurant serves fish (tilapia, cod, whiting, catfish), shrimp, lobster, and gator tail and Cajun seafood dishes such as snow crab or shrimp platters and more.

WHERE: 3201 Fern Valley Road, Suite 112; 601 E. Jefferson St.

WHEN: May 8, noon to 6 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: 502-907-5251; seafoodlady502.com.

Steak & Bourbon

WHAT: Celebrate Mother's Day at Louisville’s premier steakhouse. Steak & Bourbon is offering its Sunday brunch that includes a massive Steakhouse omelet, Bourbon French Toast and $15 pour your own mimosas.

WHERE: 1321 Herr Lane, #130

WHEN: May 8, noon to 3 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: For reservations, 502-708-2196; OpenTable and steak-bourbon.com

Varanese

WHAT: Varanese Mother's Day brunch includes pan-seared crab cakes topped with poached eggs and lobster hollandaise, bacon-potato hash and local greens; house-made biscuits topped with grilled beef tenderloin, poached eggs and truffle hollandaise, bacon potato hash and local greens; chicken and waffles, buttermilk fried chicken with pecan waffles, cayenne maple syrup and whipped cinnamon butter; spaghetti pasta and crispy beef tenderloin meatballs in a savory tomato-basil sauce; grilled 8-ounce ribeye steak and eggs served with two sunny side eggs and potato bacon hash; bourbon barrel smoked turkey hot brown with parmesan cream sauce served over brioche bread, topped with mozzarella cheese, crispy prosciutto and grape tomatoes; appetizes and dessert.

WHERE: 2106 Frankfort Ave.

WHEN: May 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., brunch; regular menu all day

MORE INFORMATION: Mimosa, Bloody Mary, and Peach Bellini are $8. Reservations are requested. 502-899-9904; or varanese.com.

