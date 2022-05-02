ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco's Pizza brings its crustless pizza options to Athens' east side

By Andrew Shearer, Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago

Using pineapple as a topping is controversial enough, but eating pizza with a fork is sometimes seen as outright blasphemous when it comes to debatable topics centered around casual American dining.

A new restaurant in Athens has doubled down by asking: why not both?

Ohio-based chain Marco’s Pizza opened on Apr. 26 at 1045 Gaines School Rd. Ste. B, the space that previously housed Your Pie, another pizza franchise that offered customizable options. The Athens Marco’s is the second for the area following the opening of the Watkinsville location in 2017.

In addition to classic pizza, wings, subs and salads, Marco’s offers crustless pizza bowls that customers can build using any of the ingredients and toppings available for a regular pizza, minus the bread.

Other unique selections include a “pizza melt” sub, “meatball bake” dish and a “white cheezy” pizza, which won a California Pizza Championships award.

Like many restaurants that have opened or remodeled post-COVID, the Athens Marco’s is carryout or delivery only and can be ordered online or by using a mobile app. The Gaines School location is owned by Metro Atlanta-based franchisee Suki Lew, who opened another Marco’s in Jonesboro five months ago.

Founded in 1978 by Italian immigrant Pasquale "Pat" Giammarco, Marco’s currently operates more than 1,000 restaurants primarily in the United States, with some locations in the Bahamas and India.

“Marco’s is a growing brand with exceptional food, and I am looking forward to providing Athens with high-quality pizza," said Lew in a press release provided to the Banner-Herald. "We also want to be active in the community, and help out local organizations whenever we can.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Marco's Pizza brings its crustless pizza options to Athens' east side

