Energy Industry

Elon Musk Thinks This Energy Source Will Be World's Preferred Choice

By Shanthi Rexaline
 2 days ago
Elon Musk, through this electric vehicle venture Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO, is credited with furthering the cause of the environment by providing an alternative to gas-guzzling vehicles. The Tesla CEO on Sunday chimed in with his views on which renewable energy source will see wider adoption.

What Happened: Musk was responding to a quote tweet of an article published in Universal-Sci.com that delved into research by the University of Berkeley. The research concluded that a photovoltaic array that uses compressed hydrogen for energy storage is the best solution. The finding was based on a study of several methods to produce energy on Mars. Scientists favored hydrogen for storing surplus energy, as it can also be used to create ammonia for fertilizers when combined with nitrogen, the report said. The surplus electricity can be used to generate hydrogen from water and then be stored in pressurized vessels from which energy can be drawn at a later moment using fuel cells, according to the research.

Tesla CEO's Take: Musk took exception to this and suggested that this isn't true and that the world will choose batteries.

Tesla manufactures battery energy vehicles. Fuel cell EVs are also currently used in conjunction with BEVs and are said to confer advantages such as extended range, heavy payloads, and flexibility. Among major OEMs, only Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) and Hyundai Motor Company (OTC: HYMTF) had FCEV cars in production in 2021, according to IDTechEx. About 10,000 FCEV vehicles were sold in 2020 compared to 3 million units in 2020. Tesla closed Friday's session down 0.77% at $870.76, according to BenzingaPro data.

Photo: Felixsj on Wikimedia

makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
#Renewable Energy#Energy Source#Energy Storage#Alternative Energy#Vehicles#Tsla#Universal Sci
TheStreet

Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."
BUSINESS
Economy
Nasdaq
Industry
Energy Industry
Cars
Tesla
Benzinga

Elon Musk Laughs At Warren Buffett: What Did The Oracle Of Omaha Say?

Elon Musk reacts to Warren Buffett discussing Bitcoin, and his repeated reference of the crypto. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor also responds, saying people can't stop talking about it. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has mocked Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett after his recent annual...
MARKETS
Motor1.com

Turns Out Mixing Water And Diesel Fuel Is A Great Thing

Climate change and air pollution concerns seem like they’re on a faster track than our ability to mobilize against them, so we need bold solutions now. The advent of our carbon-neutral future will be measured in decades, so it’s important we support big gains within our current paradigm whenever possible. Enter Trillion, the company behind a revolutionary new fuel named HydroDiesel+®, and its effort to commercially scale their solution through a current Reg-CF Crowdfunding Campaign.
ENVIRONMENT
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk Claims He Texted Bill Gates About Why He Can’t Take His Stance On Climate Change ‘Seriously’

Elon Musk is accusing Bill Gates of “still” having a “half billion short against” his automotive company, Tesla, and is challenging his climate change beliefs, in an alleged new text exchange between the two men. The Tesla CEO took to Twitter on April 22 to respond to a tweet that contained a screenshot of the supposed text messages and said he heard about BIll’s supposed short against his electric car company through a TED convention.
ECONOMY
