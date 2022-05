ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday that there are "several" suspected cases of hepatitis among children in the state. An alarming outbreak of sudden liver disease in children has health authorities in Europe and the U.S. racing to find answers. As of last week, around 200 confirmed cases have been reported. However, it is unknown how many of the suspected cases were reported in Georgia and the state said they are all "under investigation."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO